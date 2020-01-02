BARBOURSVILLE — Three people have been jailed on felony charges since Wednesday morning, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Abdul Rahmon Jackson, 44, was jailed at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense shoplifting. Bond was not set.

Lisa Ann Lemley, 49, was jailed at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities in Wayne County charged her with altered Sudafed/altered precursors. Bond was not set.

Lee Allen Hunt, 44, was jailed at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fleeing from officer, battery, burglary and domestic battery. Bond was not set.

