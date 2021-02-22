The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — Several people were jailed on felony charges since Saturday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Jimmy Herman Farley, 39, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County arrested Farley on six warrants an a burglary charge. No bond had been set as of 1 p.m. Sunday.

Lora Lee Maynard, 26, was jailed at 2:10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Maynard with being a fugitive from justice. No bond was set.

Patrick Edward Williams, 52, was jailed at 12:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Williams with attempting to commit a felony and a misdemeanor of destruction of property. No bond had been set as of 1 p.m. Sunday.

