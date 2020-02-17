BARBOURSVILLE — Three people have been jailed on felony charges since Saturday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Bradley Warren Perrine, 39, was jailed at 1:05 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and persons prohibited from carrying a firearm. Bond was not set.
Brian Douglas Brannon, 45, was jailed at 8:50 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Justin Aaron Daniels, 35, was jailed at 10:35 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with DUI with drugs, possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.