BARBOURSVILLE — Three people have been jailed on felony charges since Saturday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Bradley Warren Perrine, 39, was jailed at 1:05 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and persons prohibited from carrying a firearm. Bond was not set.

Brian Douglas Brannon, 45, was jailed at 8:50 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Justin Aaron Daniels, 35, was jailed at 10:35 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with DUI with drugs, possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.