BARBOURSVILLE - Three people were jailed on felony charges since Friday, according to booking records kept at Western Regional Jail.
Andrew Brett Ray, 39, was jailed at 11:20 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with driving under the influence and transferring or receiving stolen property. Bond was not set.
Cassie Stephens-Saylor, 35, was jailed at 1:05 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with fraudulent use of an access device. Bond was $5,000.
Jason Matthew Wells, 39, was jailed at 2:39 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with conspiracy. Bond was $10,000.