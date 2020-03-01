BARBOURSVILLE — Three people were jailed on felony charges Saturday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Charles Michael McKinney, 30, was incarcerated at 2 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Russell Dewayne Ramey, 46, was incarcerated at 2:35 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with a capias. Bond was not set.
John Michael Sadler, 30, was incarcerated at 1:40 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with failure to appear. Bond was not set.