The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

David Allen Dean, 39, was jailed at 3:05 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense driving suspended. Bond was not set.

Rosemary Irene Dean, 39, was jailed at 3:05 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, probation violation and bringing stolen property into the state. Bond was not set.

Brandon Michael Eads, 26, was jailed at 2 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm and third-offense driving revoked for DUI. Bond was $10,000.

