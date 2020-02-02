BARBOURSVILLE — Three people have been jailed on felony charges since Friday evening, according to records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Lisa Marie Stone, 38, was jailed at 5:40 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Kathy Sue Vanbibber, 48, was jailed at 4:40 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with malicious wounding and a bond violation. Bond was $75,000.
Alfred Curtis Moore, 53, was jailed at 2 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with driving on a revoked license for DUI and having no insurance. Bond was not set.