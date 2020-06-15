Essential reporting in volatile times.

BARBOURSVILLE — Three people were jailed Sunday on felony charges, according to information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.

Charles Alexander Davis, 27, was jailed at 10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him attempting to commit a felony, obstructing and domestic assault. Bond was not set.

Benjamin Cameron Hawk, 31, was jailed at 2:15 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with driving revoked for DUI third offense, false inspection and two charges for defective equipment. Bond was not set.

Harold Malcolm Chaney, 44, was jailed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with burglary and petit larceny. A $10,000 surety/cash bond was set.

