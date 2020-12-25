BARBOURSVILLE — Three people were jailed on felony charges Friday, according to booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
James Paul Tate Cooper, 26, was jailed at 1:25 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary, fleeing on foot, obstructing and three warrants. Bond was not set.
Heaven LeighAnn Stephens, 22, was jailed at 1:25 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with burglary, fleeing from officer, disorderly conduct and two warrants. Bond was not set.
Tyler Jeffrey Workman, 24, was jailed at 7:35 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with auto theft and shoplifting. Bond was not set.