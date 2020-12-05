Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Three people have been jailed on felony charges since Friday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Tyree Kirkpatrick, 32, was jailed at 3:25 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Kevin Douglas Esque, 49, was jailed at 11:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.

David Lee Greer, 33, was jailed at 8:10 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

