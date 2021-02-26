HUNTINGTON — Three men were sentenced to federal prison this week after they were found with various illegal drugs they had intended to sell in separate cases.
Robert Von Wilson, 24, of Akron, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. He was sentenced Wednesday to serve seven years and four months in federal prison.
Wilson previously pleaded guilty and admitted that he and others involved in the conspiracy utilized a residence at 1235 25th St. in Huntington to store methamphetamine after it was shipped from Akron.
Wilson admitted he was present at 1235 25th St. on June 6, 2019, when investigators executed a search warrant at the home. During the search, officers found over 1.7 kilograms of meth. Wilson admitted he possessed the meth with intent to distribute it in Huntington. Forensic testing later determined the drug to be 100% pure.
In a separate prosecution, Matthew Thomas, 29, was sentenced to serve four years and nine months in prison for distributing heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine base.
As part of his plea, Thomas admitted he sold heroin in May and June 2019 on three occasions to a confidential informant in Huntington.
Thomas also admitted that on June 19, 2019, officers with the Huntington Police Department searched his residence and found approximately 30 grams of heroin and 8 grams of cocaine base. Officers also found a drug press. Thomas admitted he intended to sell the heroin and cocaine base.
In an unrelated case, Desean Briscoe, 30, of Huntington, was sentenced to serve three years and 10 months in prison. He previously entered a guilty plea to possession with the intent to distribute heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Briscoe admitted that officers executed a search warrant Jan. 23 at his residence at 850 Bronson Court in Huntington and found two firearms. After he was arrested and taken to the Huntington Police Department, Briscoe told officers he had heroin hidden on his person.
Officers retrieved approximately 16 grams of heroin from Briscoe.
The defendant was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2015 felony conviction in Wayne County Circuit Court for attempt to deliver a controlled substance.
The Huntington Police Department investigated each prosecution.