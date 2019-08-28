The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Three men were sentenced to federal prison time after admitting to drug distribution charges in Huntington earlier this week.
Drevonte Larnielle Patterson, 21, and Christian Vincent Keith Gordon, 22, were sentenced to serve two years and six months in prison after previously having entered guilty pleas in federal court in Huntington to possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Both will also have to serve three years of supervised release once they are released from prison.
On March 15, 2018, officers executed a search warrant at an apartment located at 156 1/2 6th Ave. in Huntington. During the search, Patterson and Gordon were found in the bathroom attempting to flush approximately 49 grams of heroin down the toilet.
Officers seized the heroin, which the men admitted they intended to distribute, adding that they distributed heroin from the apartment during the month of March 2018.
In a separate, unrelated case, Carl Dillow III, 29, of Huntington, was sentenced to serve two years and four months in federal prison.
He had previously entered a guilty plea to an indictment charging him with distribution of fentanyl. Dillow admitted he exchanged fentanyl for $70 with a confidential informant May 22, 2017, at a Huntington apartment building.