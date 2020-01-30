HUNTINGTON — Three more people have thrown their hat into the ring for mayor of Huntington, including a candidate who secured the Republican nomination in 2016 before eventually losing in that year’s general election.
Kenny Bolen, Tom McCallister and Steven Ray Simmons, all Republicans, have filed to run for mayor. They are joining candidates Scott Marshall Caserta and Steven J. Davis in seeking the Republican nomination during the primary election in May.
Incumbent Mayor Steve Williams has filed to run for re-election as a Democrat. So far he is running unopposed in the Democratic primary after Anthony Hazlett, a retired firefighter, dropped out of the race.
McCallister, a former Huntington City Council member, is seeking to once again challenge Williams after losing to him in the general election in 2016 by more than 6,000 votes.
Since that election, McCallister has been no stranger to headlines after being found guilty of disorderly conduct following a December 2016 City Council meeting and for having been involved in an April 2019 shooting that left one man critically injured.
McCallister was fined $100 and ordered to pay court costs stemming from a disorderly conduct charge in a Dec. 27, 2016, meeting of council. He was accused of yelling profanities at police officers who asked him to leave City Hall following a heated exchange with a council member.
McCallister was previously banned from City Hall following a restraining order filed by city attorney Scott Damron stemming from alleged threats against him. An agreement was reached by both parties that allows McCallister to enter City Hall and attend meetings so long as he does not speak to Damron or enter Damron’s office.
In April 2019, McCallister was charged with malicious wounding after allegedly shooting Ronald McDowell, 39. McDowell is paralyzed and unable to breathe on his own after the bullet entered his neck and went through his C5 and C6 vertebrae.
The 911 call to report the incident came from McDowell himself, who told dispatchers that two men, now known to be Tom McCallister and his brother, Johnny McCallister, were holding him at gunpoint, police said. He was shot while on the phone with 911, and the line remained open when McDowell fell from his injuries. Johnny McCallister is a retired Cabell County magistrate and current candidate for City Council’s District 2.
Tom McCallister told officers he had fired the shot and video evidence collected indicates Tom McCallister had a gun in his hand and Johnny McCallister’s gun was holstered, police said.
Tom McCallister remains free on bond and his case is still waiting to be presented to a Cabell County grand jury.
Cabell County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers said his office is dealing with the delicate issue of weighing a timely grand jury presentment against the victim’s unfavorable condition.
Hammers said prosecutors do not want to present the case to the grand jury and McCallister be undercharged with the possibility of the victim dying in the near future. A delay in presenting the case to the grand jury was also caused by evidence still being processed, such as video evidence and other items.
“We aren’t going to let it lay around,” Hammers said.
Hammers said there is no time limitation between the criminal act and a victim’s death for a murder charge to be filed, so his charge could be upgraded should the victim die.
Other candidates who have filed for elected Huntington positions include at-large City Council candidates: Bob Bailey, Steven A. Buyers, Jason Farley (Harley) and DuRon Jackson, all Democrats; and Joshua M. Garnes and David Harrington, both Republicans.
City Council candidates also include: incumbent Joyce Clark and Adelle Perkey-Nicholas, both Democrats, and Tyler Bowen, a Republican, for District 1; Pete Gillespie and Johnny McCallister, both Democrats, and Jim Rumbaugh and Todd Sweeney, both Republicans, for District 2; Terry Houck, Samuel McGuffin and Tia “Fix” Rumbaugh, all Democrats, for District 3; incumbent Jennifer Wheeler, a Democrat, for District 4; incumbent Tonia Kay Page, Teresa Johnson and John P. Kinder, all Democrats, for District 5; Christopher Anastasia, Orianna Carter, Greg Jimison, Andy McKee and Holly Smith Mount, all Democrats, and Joshua W. Adams, William A. Dawson Jr. and Jeffrey A. Muth Jr., all Republicans, for District 6; incumbent Mike Shockley, a Democrat, and Luke Brumfield, a Republican, for District 7; Tommy Matty, a Democrat, and Josh Adkins and Linda Blough, both Republicans, for District 8; and incumbent Ted Kluemper and Ally Layman, both Democrats, and Brian Asbury, a Republican, for District 9.