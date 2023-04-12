The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20200821-mucl-covermaybe-01.jpg

Marshall University’s Huntington campus

 Courtesy of Marshall University

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University this week named three new administrators who will guide the College of Science, School of Pharmacy and School of Nursing.

Marshall Provost Avi Mukherjee said the new leaders were selected after an extensive national search and that their expertise and guidance will be invaluable to the university. They will all begin work at Marshall beginning July 3.

