HUNTINGTON — Three people were taken into custody following a police pursuit Monday in Huntington that ended when the pursued car went over an embankment and crashed into a home on Park Street.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said deputies attempted to make a traffic stop around 3:30 p.m. on Norwood Road because a vehicle had expired tags and inspection sticker.
Instead of pulling over, the vehicle fled down Leeward Avenue, which is a dead-end street.
“The vehicle went over an embankment and crashed into a porch of the home,” Zerkle said. “There didn’t appear to be a lot of damage to the home, but the porch was pretty much destroyed.”
Zerkle said a male passenger jumped out of the vehicle prior to the crash, but a female passenger remained in the vehicle.
“The male driver had a probation warrant out of Lincoln County and we believe that’s why he fled,” Zerkle said. “They all believed they had warrants, which two of them did.”
All three fled into the nearby woods, but were soon caught and taken into custody.
Anthony McCoy, 33, was the driver, while Brandon Aldridge, 34, and Ashley Adkins, 32, were the passengers, Zerkle said. All three are from Lincoln County.
Zerkle said they all face various felony and misdemeanor charges.
Zerkle added that nobody was home at the time of the crash.