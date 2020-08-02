BARBOURSVILLE — Three people were arrested on felony charges Saturday, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Mary Elizabeth Beekman, 36, was incarcerated at 11 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was not set.
Justin Alan Hammond, 30, was incarcerated at 1:10 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with breaking and entering and conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond was not set.
Timothy Glenn Moles Jr., 33, was incarcerated at 1:10 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with breaking and entering and conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond was not set.