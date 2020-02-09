BARBOURSVILLE — Three people were arrested on felony charges Saturday, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail.

Audriana Shawnta Brown, 28, was incarcerated at 4:25 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with third-offense DUI and driving with a revoked license for DUI. Bond was $20,000.

Daniel John Brinser, 44, was incarcerated at 4 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with second-degree robbery. Bond was $20,000.

Samuel Frye, 61, was incarcerated at 4:05 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was not set.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.