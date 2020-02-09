BARBOURSVILLE — Three people were arrested on felony charges Saturday, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail.
Audriana Shawnta Brown, 28, was incarcerated at 4:25 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with third-offense DUI and driving with a revoked license for DUI. Bond was $20,000.
Daniel John Brinser, 44, was incarcerated at 4 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with second-degree robbery. Bond was $20,000.
Samuel Frye, 61, was incarcerated at 4:05 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was not set.