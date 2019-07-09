HURRICANE — Three people were charged with child abuse in Putnam County after three young children were found living in "extremely filthy" conditions at a home in Hurricane, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies initially responded to a call about a 2-year-old boy walking alone in a parking lot around 3 a.m. Monday.
The person who found the child called 911 and said the boy was wearing just a T-shirt and a diaper.
When deputies arrived at the home where the child lived they found three adults sleeping.
Donald Ray Patton, 24; Kathryn Dawn Patton, 25; and Charles Adam Stanley, 27, were all charged with child abuse after police reported "extremely filthy" conditions in the home, along with two more children ages 6 and 9.
Kathryn Patton is the mother of all three children and Stanley is the father of the 2-year-old and the 6-year-old. Donald Patton was identified as the children's uncle, police reported.
The adults reportedly said they didn't know the child was missing and that Donald Patton had left a back door of the home open sometime during the night.
In addition to the children not being clean, deputies found trash, rotting food, dirty diapers and dirty clothing covering most of the floor of the home. Feces allegedly filled both toilets in the home, according to police, and it appeared feces was also smeared along the wall and floors. The home was also full of bugs, police said.
Deputies reported the 2-year-old grabbed a pair of scissors and ran through the home while holding them. Several knives and scissors were found inside the home within reach of the young children.
The children were removed from the home and placed with family members, deputies reported.
Kathryn Patton, Donald Patton and Stanley were all taken to the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville. Bond was not set.
According to booking records at the jail three other people were jailed on felony charges since Sunday afternoon.
Stephen Lee Burton, 30, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Misty Renea Layman, 34, was jailed at 11:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with probation violation by a convicted felon. Bond was not set.
Derek Todd Gibbs, 36, was jailed at 1:05 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with a capias, possession of counterfeit with intent to utter, obtaining money, property, services by false pretenses. Bond was not set.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 8:03 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Insurance required, suspended registration-DUI first and second offense, 8:03 p.m. Sunday, 20th Street and 7th Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 6 p.m. July 1, 600 block of 10th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, battery of police officer, firefighter or EMS, obstructing officer, domestic battery, 6:04 p.m. Sunday, Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Fugitive from justice, 6:05 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Trespass, 5:53 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, warrant service/execution, petit larceny, 4:28 p.m. Sunday 19th Street and Buffington Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 8 p.m. Friday, 100 block of Rotary Road.
Petit larceny, 2 p.m. Sunday, 1700 block of Buffington Avenue.
Information report, 12:24 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, grand larceny, 9 a.m. June 26, 800 block of West 13th Street.
Domestic battery, 2:40 a.m. Sunday, 1600 Madison Avenue.
DUI less than .150, 2:26 a.m. Sunday, 8th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Failure to process/fingerprint, brandishing, domestic assault, 11:30 p.m. Saturday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.