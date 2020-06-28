BARBOURSVILLE — Three people were jailed on felony charges since Friday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Thomas Wesley Snyder, 42, was jailed at 10:45 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with domestic battery and strangulation. Bond was set at $15,000.
Adam Vanclaude Marcum, 35, was jailed at 3 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with receiving and transferring stolen property and burglary. Bond was set at $15,000.
Johnny Howard Watts, 50, was jailed at 3:50 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with no motor vehicle inspection, driving revoked, no insurance and improper registration. Bond was not set.