BARBOURSVILLE — Three people have been jailed on felony charges since Friday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

DeShae Monique Hendricks, 22, was jailed at 5:50 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with a felon warrant and fleeing on foot. Bond was not set.

Brett Craig McCoy, 30, was jailed at 4:40 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Anthony Dwayne Carter, 33, was jailed at 5:20 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.