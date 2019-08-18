BARBOURSVILLE — Three people have been jailed on felony charges since Friday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
DeShae Monique Hendricks, 22, was jailed at 5:50 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with a felon warrant and fleeing on foot. Bond was not set.
Brett Craig McCoy, 30, was jailed at 4:40 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Anthony Dwayne Carter, 33, was jailed at 5:20 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice.