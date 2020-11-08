BARBOURSVILLE — Three people were jailed on felony charges since Friday night, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Fabian Ruiz, 44, was jailed at 12:35 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Antonio Alexander Saunders, 20, was jailed at midnight Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fleeing from an officer, shoplifting and being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Ondre Vernon Nelson, 44, was jailed at 10:20 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with malicious assault. Bond was not set.