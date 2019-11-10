BARBOURSVILLE — Three people have been jailed on felony charges since Friday night, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Tony Darren Edwards, 41, was jailed at 5:35 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering and attempt to commit a felony. Bond was not set.
Gary Lee Ross, 40, was jailed at 12:05 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with a probation violation by a convicted felon. Bond was not set.
Marcellus Dwain Williams, 37, was jailed at midnight Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance and grand larceny. Bond was not set.