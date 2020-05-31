Essential reporting in volatile times.

BARBOURSVILLE — Three people were jailed on felony charges Saturday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Cody James Ross, 22, was jailed at 2:45 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with obstructing an officer, malicious assault, shooting across a road and brandishing. Bond was not set.

Earl Wayne Oldham, 34, was jailed at 4:20 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with child neglect resulting in injury. Bond was set at $15,000.

Kathryn Dawn Patton, 26, was jailed at 4:20 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with child neglect with risk of injury. Bond was set at $50,000.

