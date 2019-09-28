BARBOURSVILLE — Three people have been jailed on felony charges since Friday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Alias Lamont Phillips, 22, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen goods, possession of a controlled substance and possession of counterfeit currency. Bond was not set.
James Walter Hartsough, 52, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property and driving left of center. Bond was not set.
Christina Marie Simmons, 32, was jailed at 5:50 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.