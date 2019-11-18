BARBOURSVILLE — Three people have been jailed on felony charges since Saturday afternoon, according to booking records kept at Western Regional Jail.

Jamie Lynn Baldwin, 46, was jailed at 7:50 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with possession with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana. Bond was not set.

Larry Holland Jr., 41, was jailed at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.

Alan Wayne Strother, 40, was jailed at 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with nighttime burglary, violation of a domestic violence protection order and malicious wounding. Bond was $105,000.

BARBOURSVILLE -

Jamie Lynn Baldwin, 46, was jailed at 7:50 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with possession of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver. Bond was #.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.