BARBOURSVILLE — Three people have been jailed on felony charges since Saturday afternoon, according to booking records kept at Western Regional Jail.
Jamie Lynn Baldwin, 46, was jailed at 7:50 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with possession with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana. Bond was not set.
Larry Holland Jr., 41, was jailed at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.
Alan Wayne Strother, 40, was jailed at 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with nighttime burglary, violation of a domestic violence protection order and malicious wounding. Bond was $105,000.