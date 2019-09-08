BARBOURSVILLE — Three people were arrested on felony charges Saturday, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail.
Randall Clifford Peters, 35, was incarcerated at 4 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with manufacturing methamphetamine and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Travis Roland Wilson, 44, was incarcerated at 4 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with manufacturing methamphetamine. Bond was not set.
Elizabeth Jean Hardiman, 42, was incarcerated at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with fugitive from justice, DUI, possession of a controlled substance and no insurance. Bond was $10,000.