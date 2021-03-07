BARBOURSVILLE — Three people were jailed on felony charges since Friday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Crystal Lynn Cantrell, 34, was jailed at 11:15 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Jennifer Kelly Gilfilen, 37, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession with intent. Bond was set at $30,000.
Bobby Marine Mabry, 50, was jailed at 2:25 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with wanton endangerment, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, domestic assault and domestic battery. Bond was set at $10,000.