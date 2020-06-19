IRONTON — Three people who went a year without drugs or alcohol had criminal charges against them dismissed Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Judge Andy Ballard congratulated Jonathan Dunn, 28, and Ronald B. Maynard, 62, both of Ironton, and Zachary Farrow, 39, of Russell, Kentucky, for completing treatment programs. Drug possession charges against all three were dismissed.
In an unrelated case, Roy Gene Bentley, 54, of Township Road 109, South Point, pleaded innocent to a charge of failure to appear. Bond was set at $75,000. Bentley faces two felony counts of theft and one count of identity fraud.
In other cases:
- Jacob M. Haywood, 44, of the 700 block of Vernon Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in the vicinity of a school. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Justice Center in Scioto County. Haywood also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Jimmie L. Nibert III, 34, of Township Road 1101E, South Point, pleaded innocent to aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile. Bond was set at $15,000.
- Walter M. Bocook, 47, of County Road 123, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to two counts of trafficking in heroin and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs. Bond was set at $15,000.
- Frederick Martin, 47, of Township Road 1101W, South Point, pleaded innocent to aggravated trafficking in drugs. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Alexander Anderson, 30, of Township Road 1336, South Point, pleaded innocent to aggravated trafficking in drugs. He was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Tiffany L. Workman, 32, of Township Road 268, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs. She was released on a $5,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.