HUNTINGTON — Three men have pleaded guilty in federal court this week for unrelated drug and firearm offenses, one of which included the illegal sale of a firearm to a minor.
Kelly Ray Ingels Sr., 46, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and transfer of a firearm to a juvenile.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Ingels sold a firearm to a juvenile for cash and marijuana over Facebook on May 20. During an investigation surrounding that sale, officers obtained a search warrant for his home at 920 ½ 23rd Street in Huntington. During the execution of that search warrant, officers located about 11 grams of meth and digital scales.
During an interview, Ingels admitted to possessing the meth for sale. He said he suffers from substance use disorder at the time he possessed and sold the gun to the juvenile.
He faces up to 31 years in prison at his March 1 sentencing.
In an unrelated case, Kevin Holmes Jr., 31, of Huntington, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to Stuart, a Huntington police officer pulled a vehicle Holmes was operating over Dec. 22, 2019, around the intersection of 20th Street and 6th Avenue in Huntington. After finding there were warrants for his arrest, the officer asked him to exit the vehicle. However, Holmes fled on foot. He was quickly captured and arrested.
While conducting an inventory search of the vehicle, offices found a loaded .357 Magnum revolver.
The defendant was prohibited from possessing the firearm under federal law because of a 2015 conviction in Kentucky for trafficking a controlled substance, fleeing police and wanton endangerment.
He faces up to 10 years in prison at his March 8 sentencing.
In an unrelated case, Derrick Pritchett, 37, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and marijuana.
As part of his plea, he admitted troopers with the West Virginia State Police searched his vehicle Dec. 5, 2019, on Artisan Avenue in Huntington. During the search they found about 17 grams of heroin and 56 grams of marijuana.
He faces up to 20 years in prison at his March 1 sentencing.