HUNTINGTON — Three people admitted to distributing hundreds of grams of meth and fentanyl in the past year in cities throughout the Huntington and Charleston region.
Bruce David Angeli, 57, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He faces five to 40 years in prison at his April 6 sentencing.
As part of his plea, he admitted that between May and June of 2019, he participated with multiple people to distribute meth throughout the Huntington and Charleston areas. He admitted he frequently obtained quantities of meth, which had been transported by other co-conspirators from Akron, Ohio, to West Virginia. Once he was supplied with the meth, he would distribute it to other individuals in various amounts.
He admitted he was responsible for distributing up to 20 grams of meth.
Darla Renae Lattea, 40, of Scott Depot, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth and prohibited possession of firearms by an unlawful drug user.
Lattea admitted that on June 11, agents executed a search warrant at her Scott Depot home and found 1.5 pounds of meth and four firearms. Lattea was present in the residence during the search and admitted the drug was hers and had been intended to sell.
Lattea also admitted she possessed the firearms and was a regular drug user.
She said between April and September of 2019, she participated with multiple individuals to distribute the drug throughout the area. She said she would obtain large quantities of the drug from Akron and sell it in Hurricane, Scott Depot and Charleston.
She said she had been supplied the drug on credit and she would return the proceeds from the sales to the Akron dealers after it had been sold.
She faces 10 years to life in prison at her April 13 sentencing.
In an unrelated case, Bryant Holloway, 41, pleaded guilty to distributing 40 grams or more of fentanyl. He faces at least five and up to 40 years in prison at his April 6 sentencing.
As part of his plea, Holloway admitted that on April 24, he sold 95 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant for $10,000.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said the amount of fentanyl was enough to kill 50,000 people.