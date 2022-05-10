HUNTINGTON — Three Huntington men pleaded guilty in a Huntington federal court recently to federal drug crimes.
In the first case, Corey Michael Perkins, 33, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the illegal straw purchase of firearms and to conspiring to have drugs including fentanyl smuggled into the Western Regional Jail.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said Perkins admitted to picking out four firearms at Jewelry Gold & Pawn in Huntington on June 30, 2020, and sending another person to purchase them, despite having a felony criminal record.
Perkins instead instructed another person to purchase the four firearms for him, providing that individual with the necessary cash. He further admitted that he aided, abetted, counseled and induced that person to falsely state and represent on forms that she was the guns’ purchaser.
Perkins also admitted that while on home confinement he coordinated with multiple individuals to get drugs into the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville from November to December 2020.
Perkins used recorded jail phone calls to arrange for a package containing 228 suboxone strips, 1.4 grams of fentanyl/methamphetamine mixture, and 1 gram of methamphetamine to be taken into the Western Regional Jail. Perkins used an inmate and a person who worked at the jail to carry out the scheme.
Perkins is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 22 and faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, six years of supervised release and a $1.25 million fine.
In an unrelated case, Bobby James Mitchell, 41, of Huntington pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Thompson said Mitchell admitted a Hurricane Police officer found 499 pills containing approximately 54 grams of fentanyl in Mitchell’s vehicle during a Dec. 11, 2021, traffic stop on Interstate 64 in Hurricane. Mitchell admitted he intended to sell the fentanyl.
Mitchell is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 15 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.
In the third case, Jeremy Lee Pettry, 38, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to the distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Thompson said Pettry admitted he sold 28.13 grams of meth to a confidential informant in Huntington on July 29, 2020. Pettry further admitted law enforcement officers seized during an Aug. 6, 2020, search of his 25th Street residence in Huntington 2.21 grams of cocaine, 15.73 grams of heroin and 5.78 grams of methamphetamine, which he had intended to sell. Officers also seized a revolver from a closet. Pettry also admitted to selling approximately 30 ounces of methamphetamine in the months leading up to the search of his residence.
Pettry is also scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 15 and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, as well as up to four years of supervised release and a $5 million fine.