HUNTINGTON — Three promotions within the Huntington Police Department have been approved.
The Policemen’s Civil Service Commission approved three officers within the department to move up in rank during its Wednesday meeting. Because Lt. Phil Watkins was promoted to deputy chief last month, a lieutenant position opened within HPD.
Samuel Moore, a civil service commissioner, spoke briefly about the appointment of Colder at the end of the meeting. Moore was part of the citizen-based search committee that the mayor formed to provide recommendations during the police chief search process.
“I think we are in good hands with our new chief. I’m happy to have him on board,” Moore said of Colder.
Moore also discussed the new deputy chief position.
“I think that’s going to be a plus for the city because you have, I think, the best of both worlds in those two slots, and so I’m excited about that,” Moore said. “I think we’re going to move ahead.”
The commission also set the next testing date for recruits to the police department. The date is Feb. 20. The facility will be the Marshall University Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Facility, with the physical test beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the written test starting at noon. The department will continue to use the McCann test.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
