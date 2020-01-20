HUNTINGTON — Three drug dealers were sentenced to serve time in federal prison Monday for distributing various drugs throughout the Huntington area in separate cases.
Quashane Varner, 22, of Akron, Ohio, was sentenced to serve three years and two months in federal prison after previously having pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Varner admitted on March 9, 2019, officers with the Huntington Police Department searched his rental vehicle and found two bags of meth in the center console. In total, officers found 47 grams of meth and a digital scale.
In a separate case, Krystal Ewing, 31, was sentenced to serve one year and nine months in federal prison. She previously pleaded guilty to a federal indictment charging her with conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl.
As part of her plea, Ewing admitted that between December 2018 and May 2019, she traveled to Detroit to obtain drugs to give to a man in Huntington to sell, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.
The Drug Enforcement Administration and violence Crime and Drug Task Force West investigated Ewing’s case.
In an unrelated case, Kenneth Alexander, 33, was sentenced to serve one year and one month in federal prison after he previously pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin.
As part of his plea, Alexander admitted he and another person sold heroin Aug. 1, 2018, to a confidential informant in the 1100 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington.
His case was investigated by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department.