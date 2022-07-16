HUNTINGTON — Three Marshall University graduates who made a major impact in their careers and their communities will be inducted into the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications Hall of Fame this fall.
On Friday, the school announced Kathy Cosco, Patricia Proctor and Giles Snyder will be inducted into the hall during a ceremony in September.
Sandy York, interim School of Journalism and Mass Communications director, said the inductees are exceptional leaders in the field of journalism and mass communications.
“It is a privilege to honor them and share their accomplishments,” she said.
Chris Dickerson, president of the School of Journalism and Mass Communications Alumni Advisory Board, which handles the nomination process, said this year’s class proves Marshall has one of the best programs in the country.
“We’re fortunate to have such a rich pool of candidates that represents successes in varied aspects of the field locally, regionally and nationally,” he said. “We are extremely proud of all of our graduates, and it is an honor to welcome three more very deserving members to our Hall of Fame.”
The school enshrinement dinner and ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23, in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center. More details about this fall’s ceremony will be announced at a later date.
Cosco serves as director of strategic marketing for Mountain Health Network. A 1988 School of Journalism and Mass Communications graduate, she has worked in public relations, marketing and government service. In her career, she worked for several major companies and served as a spokeswoman for a governor and helped with an election campaign for a U.S. senator. She also helped with the push that saw Huntington named as America’s Best Community in 2017.
Proctor, a 1987 School of Journalism and Mass Communications graduate, is the founding director of the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy at Marshall University. Following graduation, Proctor went to law school and worked as a law clerk and at various law firms. Returning to Marshall in 2011, she has helped the university create a centralized pre-law advisory function. Proctor also has been honored for her legal work by Best Lawyers in America and by Super Lawyers.
Snyder is a newscaster for NPR. Before taking that job in Washington, D.C., he spent 16 years working for West Virginia Public Broadcasting, the statewide public radio and television network, after graduating from the School of Journalism and Mass Communications in 1987. He also wrote a humor column for the Martinsburg paper, which was recognized by the West Virginia Press Association and the National Society of Newspaper Columnists.
The first Hall of Fame class was enshrined in 1985. Including this year’s class, the Hall of Fame will honor 81 people.
To be enshrined into the Hall of Fame, inductees need to have a connection to the School of Journalism and Mass Communications, such as being a graduate or a faculty member. They must have contributed to journalism and mass communications as a professional, whether it be as a profession or via making a positive impact. Inductees must have also made an outstanding impact on the school, either through talent, treasure or activity.
For more information or questions about the School of Journalism and Mass Communications Hall of Fame, contact the school at sojmc@marshall.edu.