HUNTINGTON — Three deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Tri-State on Tuesday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed two additional deaths for Cabell County — a 64-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man. The county has had 12 deaths related to the virus.
There was also a COVID-19-related death reported in Lawrence County, marking that county’s 23rd death related to the virus.
Statewide, DHHR reported 194 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia on Tuesday, for a total of 16,936, and three new deaths, for a total of 364.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (109), Berkeley (1,118), Boone (259), Braxton (13), Brooke (123), Cabell (914), Calhoun (28), Clay (37), Doddridge (35), Fayette (662), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (138), Hampshire (112), Hancock (155), Hardy (95), Harrison (464), Jackson (295), Jefferson (451), Kanawha (2,930), Lewis (41), Lincoln (189), Logan (664), Marion (311), Marshall (186), Mason (149), McDowell (96), Mercer (449), Mineral (178), Mingo (410), Monongalia (2,115), Monroe (155), Morgan (65), Nicholas (125), Ohio (384), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (641), Raleigh (567), Randolph (280), Ritchie (13), Roane (56), Summers (59), Taylor (147), Tucker (43), Tyler (17), Upshur (127), Wayne (426), Webster (9), Wetzel (64), Wirt (12), Wood (384) and Wyoming (130).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department confirmed 338 active cases Tuesday.
Also in Cabell County, an individual at Huntington Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Cabell County Schools. The individual had been asked to quarantine Friday after another person at the school tested positive for the virus.
Expanded contact tracing has been conducted by the school, with 11 additional people being asked to quarantine.
Huntington Middle School remains open and on the blended learning schedule, the release said.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department also reported six new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, for a total of 762. Patients’ ages ranged from 20 to 67.
Statewide, there were 161,299 total cases as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, with 4,947 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, for a total of 543. The new cases are a 69-year-old woman in hospital isolation and a 19-year-old man, 19-year-old woman, 49-year-old woman, 53-year-old woman, 58-year-old woman, 63-year-old woman and 83-year-old woman, all isolating at home.
Statewide, there were 1,054 new cases reported, for a total of 74,194. The youngest new case was a 3-month-old child. There were also four new deaths reported, for a total of 1,218.
More than 39,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Tuesday, for a total of 7,436,278, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 209,560 deaths related to the virus.