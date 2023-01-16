Huntington High School basketball coach Ty Holmes helps organize care packages outside of the Marie Redd Senior Life and Enrichment Center while participating in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event on Monday in Huntington.
Kole Scarberry, 10, of Huntington, cuts out a hand-shaped piece of paper while working on a crafts project inside of the AD Lewis Community Center as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event on Monday, January 16, 2023, in Huntington.
Volunteers Tia Wooding, of Huntington, and Alexiya Cooper, of Huntington, clean up trash from the sidewalks together while participating in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event on Monday, January 16, 2023, in Huntington.
TC Clemons, of Huntington, works with kids on a crafting project inside of the AD Lewis Community Center as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event on Monday, January 16, 2023, in Huntington.
Justice Sanders, of Huntington, plays while spending the morning with family inside of the Marie Redd Senior Life and Enrichment Center as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event on Monday, January 16, 2023, in Huntington.
Huntington High School basketball coach Ty Holmes helps organize care packages outside of the Marie Redd Senior Life and Enrichment Center while participating in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event on Monday in Huntington.
Kole Scarberry, 10, of Huntington, cuts out a hand-shaped piece of paper while working on a crafts project inside of the AD Lewis Community Center as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event on Monday, January 16, 2023, in Huntington.
Volunteers Tia Wooding, of Huntington, and Alexiya Cooper, of Huntington, clean up trash from the sidewalks together while participating in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event on Monday, January 16, 2023, in Huntington.
TC Clemons, of Huntington, works with kids on a crafting project inside of the AD Lewis Community Center as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event on Monday, January 16, 2023, in Huntington.
Justice Sanders, of Huntington, plays while spending the morning with family inside of the Marie Redd Senior Life and Enrichment Center as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event on Monday, January 16, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University students and staff, along with Huntington residents, honored the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday by giving back to the community.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federally designated holiday billed as a day of service. It has a goal of encouraging residents to give back to the communities that have built them, honoring the path taken by King to build a more inclusive America.
Locally, community members worked on projects throughout the city followed by a celebration dinner in the evening.
Marshall’s Director of Intercultural and International Students Shaunte Polk said the day gives volunteers the chance to improve the community in which they live.
“Huntington serves as our students’ home for the four to five years they are here and we want them to feel that sense of connection to and pride in it,” she said. “They can learn from these projects and we hope they become empowered by knowing that they will have a lasting impact on the community.”
Students, staff and other volunteers joined Real Life Christian Center Church, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church and Glorious Church of God & Christ in a community cleanup.
Nearby, the volunteers helped with a clothing collection and donation drive at Second Coming Family Life Church on Washington Boulevard. A canned food drive and voter registration took place at the Marie Redd Senior Life Enrichment Center on 9th Avenue.
The A.D. Lewis Community Center on A.D. Lewis Avenue also provided arts and crafts for children.
Monday’s physical activity was followed by a celebration dinner sponsored by the Center for African American Students and the Huntington-Cabell Branch of the NAACP.
Keynote speaker Karl Colder, who serves as Huntington’s first Black police chief, was selected for his passion for justice, unity and service and his dedication to the community. Polk said all those qualities are reflective of King’s ideas.
“I think it’s important to hold these types of events in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. because it helps people truly understand the importance of service to your community,” she said. “Dr. King fought for all people and wanted a society where people showed love for their fellow human beings. By continuing to do this work, we are showing that we can help continue to fight for his cause no matter who or where we are.”
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.