HUNTINGTON — Marshall University students and staff, along with Huntington residents, honored the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday by giving back to the community.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federally designated holiday billed as a day of service. It has a goal of encouraging residents to give back to the communities that have built them, honoring the path taken by King to build a more inclusive America.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

