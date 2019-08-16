HUNTINGTON - The Marshall University Thundering Herd treated a handful of Huntington firefighters to dinner after practice Thursday evening at the Big Green Room in Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
After dinner, firefighters showed around two dozen football players the department's new kelly green fire engine. Players tested out gear, the hoses and honked the horn on a tour of the machine, just like firefighters would give to a group of curious children.
The kelly green fire engine is housed at the Huntington Fire Department's Station 2, which is at 20th Street and 7th Avenue about two blocks from the stadium.
The Thundering Herd opens their 2019 football season at home against Virginia Military Institute (VMI) on Aug. 31.
