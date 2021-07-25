Steve Patrick, of Hurricane, W.Va., director of the ThunderTones Chorus, conducts during A Cappella in the Park, an open-air rehearsal with the ThunderTones, on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Mary Madsen, of Huntington, left, and Barry Kelley, of South Point, Ohio, sing during A Cappella in the Park, an open-air rehearsal with the ThunderTones, on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Dennis DeLong, of Hurricane, W.Va., vice president of marketing for the ThunderTones Chorus, sings during A Cappella in the Park, an open-air rehearsal with the ThunderTones, on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The sweet sounds of a capella harmonies drifted through Ritter Park on Saturday as people joined in on an open-air rehearsal with the ThunderTones.
The rehearsal at the Huntington park offered an opportunity for men and women to sing a four-part harmony with the chorus.
Formerly an all-male chorus, the ThunderTones began welcoming women into its membership in 2018. The current membership is approximately two-thirds men and one-third women.
In addition to presenting an annual show, the chorus performs all over the Tri-State for various celebrations. The ThunderTones’ show this year is Midnight Special, featuring songs from the 1970s and ’80s. The show is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
Under the direction of Steve Patrick, the ThunderTones rehearse at 7 p.m. every Thursday at the MCA Building, 836 4th Ave., in Huntington. Visitors are always welcome; call 304-302-6683 for more information.
