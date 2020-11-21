Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — With winter winds nipping the air, a group of Huntington residents spread a little warmth throughout the city Saturday morning.

Hosted by Studio 8, people “tied some love on Huntington” by distributing scarves around the city.

The group met at Ritter Park to start, pinning each scarf with a tag with information on how to find coats, meals and other winter necessities at local agencies.

Then the group fanned out, placing the scarves in high-traffic areas of town where anyone who was in need of a warm piece of clothing could find it. More than 200 scarves were distributed.

