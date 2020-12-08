HUNTINGTON — During a statement Tuesday, the lone survivor of a 2017 double shooting in Huntington removed her false eye and asked a Cabell County judge to show the shooter the same mercy the shooter showed her — none.
Quenton Avery Sheffield, 28, was found guilty at a trial in October of first-degree murder, malicious wounding and being a person prohibited from possession of a firearm in the shooting death of Aaron William Black, 20, and the wounding of his girlfriend, Sydney Rice, then 21, both of Huntington, at Black’s Williams Avenue apartment.
He was already sentenced to life without mercy for the murder of Black, but in speaking at a sentencing hearing Tuesday, Rice said she was now seeking justice for herself.
“I know I am blessed here, but I would be lying if I said I wasn’t almost envious of my beloved Aaron,” she said. “To be at peace is more appealing than being here face to face with a man who refuses to be just that, a man who refuses responsibility for his actions.”
Citing Sheffield’s violent past, Cabell Circuit Judge Chris Chiles obliged with Rice’s wishes and sentenced Sheffield to the maximum — two to 10 years for the malicious wounding and five years for the firearm charge. Both will run consecutive to the murder charge and each other.
Sheffield, who appeared via video conference from Western Regional Jail, declared his innocence when asked if he had anything to say, before he said Tuesday would not be the last the court saw of him. Defense attorney Janice Givens added she plans to appeal his convictions.
Givens had asked the conviction be overthrown because of alleged jury misconduct. She also asked for Sheffield’s charges to run at the same time as his murder sentence. Chiles denied both requests.
The shooting was reported Sept. 2, 2017, at a home in the 1900 block of Williams Avenue in Huntington.
Rice testified at trial that she had arrived at Black’s apartment a little bit before the shooting. They had been dating over a year. While he was a marijuana dealer, he typically did his business outside the home. When Black told her Sheffield was coming to make a purchase, she thought it was weird, she said, but went to their bedroom as he entered the home.
She heard the men talking, and less than five minutes later she heard Sheffield say, “Wow,” like he was taken by surprise by something that was said, before she heard Black gasp and a chair scoot. Sheffield then entered the bedroom and shot her.
She played dead before eventually going to the kitchen, where she found Black, who had also been shot. He was later taken to a hospital, where he died. Rice had several surgeries. She’s scarred, has seizures and is blind in one eye. She has been hospitalized several times since the shooting.
“I look in the mirror and I mourn the loss of my eyesight and beauty every time,” she said. “Every time I’m in public and am around those who look normal, I mourn even harder.”
She has a special shell that fits over her natural eye, which she removed in court Tuesday to give Chiles a realistic look at what she had suffered, she said.
“As I stand here today, you may think that it’s not that bad, at least I survived, but that’s because you are seeing the put together Sydney,” she said. “This is the Sydney I see because of the ruthless Quenton Sheffield. This is what I look like now because of (him).”
Rice said at the age of 23 she had to file for bankruptcy because of her medical bills, one of which was over $100,000.
Sheffield previously said Black was his friend and he was a man of God when he took the stand in his defense. Testimony placed Sheffield in the area of Black’s apartment at the time of the shooting before he fled to Beckley. His defense attorney questioned Rice’s identification of Sheffield because she never saw the shooter’s face and initially told 911 she did not know who shot her.
Sheffield is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.