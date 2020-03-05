HUNTINGTON — Through blowing bubbles, easy-to-follow activities and the occasional use of glitter, the West Virginia Trauma-Informed Mindfulness for Kids program is expanding to help youth struggling with trauma or toxic stress find positive coping strategies in Cabell and Wayne counties.
The program, also known as TIME4K, is a three-year, grant-funded pilot initiative through Marshall University’s Social Work and Psychology departments that offers resources to teachers and behavioral interventions for individual students.
The program, now in its second year, is expanding from four original schools — Spring Hill, Central City, Ceredo-Kenova and Wayne elementary schools — to Milton, Guyandotte, Lavalette and Kellogg elementary schools.
“Some of these kids have come from very traumatic backgrounds and they don’t know how to cope with the emotions that they feel,” Carlee Lammers, a social work graduate student assigned to Central City Elementary in West Huntington, said. “Those emotions often come out in behaviors that we wouldn’t really deem appropriate for school.”
Each of the eight schools is assigned a trained graduate student to work with students and teachers under supervision of the project’s treatment coordinator.
“We go in and we build a caseload of students through referrals from the school, but also DHHR, the community, drug court, anything like that,” Lammers said. “We work with kids one-on-one and do mindfulness interventions with them.”
Often, Lammers said, the student may be upset and just needs help calming down.
“As adults, sometimes it’s hard for us to calm down, let alone a child who has been through things in the past that no child should have to go through,” she said. “And even if we don’t have any immediate, major breakthroughs, it’s still just one more trusting adult who is there to help them calm down in a fun way.”
Lammers said techniques range from a four-finger mantra where students repeat the phrase, “I can calm down,” to squeezing stress relief toys that TIME4K provides.
On Friday, TIME4K provided a training opportunity for teachers in Guyandotte and Milton elementary schools in which attendees received a bag full of items to bring these techniques to their own classrooms.
Robin Looney, treatment coordinator, said this is another important aspect of the project.
“Teachers are very motivated to learn new strategies,” Looney said. “They’re frustrated, overwhelmed, absolutely doing the best they can, but any resources and strategies we can offer them could be beneficial.”
With progress and expansions being made, Looney said project leaders are already looking for ways to keep it sustainable.
“We are going to be dealing with the aftershocks of the opiate epidemic for a few decades, and I think we’re going to have to look at the culture of schools and how schools are better equipped to manage those behaviors they are seeing in the classrooms,” Looney said. “I definitely think we’d love to see it become sustainable, and we are going to make efforts in that direction.”
Lammers said she also hopes to see funding secured for the future, and witnessing the effect of the project on kids’ behaviors in classrooms has already given teachers a boost of confidence.
“I’ve had kids really connect with me, and one of my favorites is a little boy that I work with — he is in kindergarten, and he noticed a new student that had just joined his class,” Lammers said. “He was having a hard time, and he went over to him and showed him one of the interventions that we do. The new student was crying or upset, and their teacher told me that the student I work with went over and taught him what to do and helped him.”
In addition, the project has allotted funds to provide an attorney from Legal Aid of West Virginia to families in Cabell and Wayne counties, and with the expansion, Lammers said she hopes to see more clients utilize the free services.
“It’s a small project, but we really want the community to know about it,” Lammers said. “We want to try to help as many kids as possible.”