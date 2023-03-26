The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Todd Alexander.jpg
Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander, shown in this 2020 file photo, recently discussed the planned Buffalo Elementary School project. 

 File photo | HD Media

KENOVA — The Wayne County Board of Education has until the end of the year to get funding for the consolidation of an elementary and middle school before it has to explore other options.

On March 25, 2021, the board officially approved closing Buffalo Elementary School with plans to consolidate and create a Buffalo K-8 facility at Buffalo Middle School site, both located along Buffalo Creek Road in Kenova.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

