KENOVA — The Wayne County Board of Education has until the end of the year to get funding for the consolidation of an elementary and middle school before it has to explore other options.
On March 25, 2021, the board officially approved closing Buffalo Elementary School with plans to consolidate and create a Buffalo K-8 facility at Buffalo Middle School site, both located along Buffalo Creek Road in Kenova.
The project is expected to cost nearly $25 million and calls adding 66,000 square feet to the middle school, adding a STEM lab, and would include other needed maintenance repairs.
The project was submitted to the West Virginia School Building Authority for funding twice, asking for $23.9 million with a pledge to provide the remaining $1 million. Both times, the Buffalo consolidation nearly made the cut, but was denied.
After the Wayne County Board of Education in 2021 approved the closure of Buffalo Elementary — which would remain open until the completion of the K-8 facility — the proposal was passed on to the West Virginia Board of Education and approved April 15.
The county originally had until April 15, 2023, to secure the funding for the project, but due to the School Building Authority not offering Needs Grants funding awards in December 2022, the deadline was extended to Dec. 31, 2023.
Wayne County Superintendent Todd Alexander said Buffalo Elementary School is the district’s “most critical need” due to the the structure and the need for HVAC, plumbing and other repairs. He understands the decision to close a school is tough, but it is needed for the Buffalo schools.
“When you consolidate, you take those schools out of the communities and that’s not a good thing,” he said. “But at the same time, you have school boards that are dealing with increased costs and dropping student enrollments, and they have to, we have to be economical in the way that we’re running the system or you just simply run out of resources and you can’t keep up the buildings you have.”
Alexander previously told parents concerned about the consolidation that renovating both the elementary and middle school separately is estimated to cost more than just adding an elementary wing to the middle school.
The consolidation is also to improve capacity at the middle school. Alexander said schools with less than 85% capacity often have more difficulty getting state funding.
At the time of the closure in 2021, Buffalo Middle School was at 57% capacity with about 273 students. As of Friday, the school had 254 enrolled students.
The School Building Authority announced it was not offering new Needs Grants award in 2022 because inflation significantly impacted the cost of projects awarded in 2021. It has not yet announced whether there will be Needs Grants awarded this year.
Alexander said if the are not awarded, or if the project is not selected for the grant, the board will have to explore other options, such as the possibility of a new bond project. Bond project funding has to be approved by voters.
The county’s current bond is slated to be paid off by 2029, so Alexander said the board would have to either seek funding from elsewhere, consider waiting until 2029 to re-propose the plan as a bond project, or explore the options with asking for another bond project earlier.
Alexander said it is difficult to have multiple bonds going at the same time, and the board feels it would be better to complete the project sooner.
“We think that there’s enough of a need there at Buffalo Elementary School that we need to get this project going sooner, so that’s why we’ve attempted to secure state funding now to help with the project,” he said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
