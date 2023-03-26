The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Financial literacy can help people achieve their life's goals. Various strategies can help people from all walks of life improve their financial knowledge and take greater control of their finances and futures.

Financial planning is a key component of successful money management. When financial plans are established and put in place, individuals are in much better position to achieve both short-term goals, like financing a dream vacation, and long-term aspirations, like retiring with enough money to live your golden years without worry.

No one is born knowing how to handle and manage money. Financial literacy is an acquired skill, which means anyone can learn how to manage money effectively. The following are a handful of ways individuals from all walks of life can improve their financial literacy.

