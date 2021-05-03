This is a developing story and will be updated.
CHARLESTON — A trial is underway in a case filed by Cabell County and the city of Huntington that accuses three drug distributors of helping to fuel the area’s drug crisis by pumping opioids into the area a decade ago.
Cabell County’s lawsuit was filed in March 2017, with Huntington following. It alleges AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. — the “Big Three” — hold some responsibility for the drug crisis after more than 80 million doses of opioid medication were sent to the area in an eight-year period.
The cases, initially filed by Huntington native Paul T. Farrell Jr., seek damages and reimbursement for costs associated with past and future efforts to eliminate the hazard. The wholesalers had a duty to monitor, detect, investigate, refuse and report suspicious orders of prescription opiates originating from Cabell County and failed to do so, it said.
The duty is outlined under the Controlled Substances Act of 1970.
More than 2,000 other similar cases have been filed since, but the West Virginia governments are at the forefront of the battle and the first to see trial.
Going into the courtroom Monday, Huntington’s attorney Charles “Rusty” Webb said, “Our cause is just. Our preparation is complete, and our attitude is optimistic.”
As overdose deaths again increase within West Virginia after falling in recent years, the plaintiff attorneys have said the funds from a potential win could be life-changing for the local governments.