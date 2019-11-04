HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man has been charged with murder in the September shooting of a Charleston man outside of a downtown Huntington bar.
Harold Radford Porter, 38, has been indicted on a count of murder, being a prohibited person with a firearm and attempt to commit a felony in the Sept. 21, 2019, shooting death of Sontezz Lomax, 39, of Charleston in the 800 block of 4th Avenue. He will be arraigned on the charges before a Cabell Circuit Judge at a later date.
The defendant was arrested at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial. Porter was arrested in the 1600 block of Doulton Avenue in Huntington by members of the Huntington Police Department’s SWAT Team, Criminal Investigations Bureau and Special Investigations Bureau.
Previous stories indicate Huntington police responded to a shooting at 2:51 a.m. Sept. 21 outside of a bar in the 800 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington to find Lomax dead and another person injured at the scene. The injured person was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, possibility caused by flying debris.
The shooting was the second homicide in downtown Huntington in 2019. The incident is still under investigation and more charges may be pending, Dial said.
Previous reports from The Herald-Dispatch indicate Porter has a violent past involving firearms.
Porter entered a Kennedy plea to wanton endangerment in 2010 surrounding a 2008 indictment charging him with two counts of malicious wounding and wanton endangerment. The charges surrounded the 2007 shooting of two men outside of a downtown Huntington bar in the 1300 block of 4th Avenue. Those two men survived.
A Herald-Dispatch story from 1999 indicates he was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment. In 2002, he was indicted on charges of malicious wounding, conspiracy and battery. The outcome of those cases was unknown as of press time.