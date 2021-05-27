FORT GAY — As COVID-19 requires personal protective equipment (PPE) to stay safe, the Tolsia High School principal wanted to send the 2021 graduates into the world with their own PPE at Thursday’s graduation ceremony.
Principal Greg Miller told the students they should find their (p)urpose in life, make sure they are (p)assionate enough to see their purpose through and remember to (e)njoy life while they do it.
“Graduation marks a transition for you as seniors — you’re moving into adulthood and with that get the responsibilities that come with it,” Miller said. “So as you move from tonight into tomorrow, remember this: You can take Mr. Miller’s advice to McDonald’s and use it and $1 to buy any sized (drink) that you want. My challenge is that when you sit down with that (drink), you use that time to find your purpose, know your passion and enjoy life.”
Miller said he believes the Class of 2021 will go on to accomplish great things if they remember, even during a pandemic, to look toward a bright future instead of wallowing in a negative past.
Of the 75 graduates, 61% graduated with honors — 10 students graduated with Very High Honors, a 3.85 GPA or higher; 15 students graduated with High Honors, between a 3.5 and 3.84 GPA; and 21 students graduated with Honors, a GPA between 3.4 and 3.49.
Sixty-two percent of the students completed a career and technical education degree during their time at Tolsia High, Miller said.
Tolsia chooses a Mr. and Ms. Rebel each year to send the seniors off, and this year’s representatives were Levi Watts and Isabella Simpkins.
Simpkins told the students she was proud of all they accomplished together, and despite all the obstacles that came with their senior year, she was thankful for those who supported the students.
“Looking back over the years, I’ve realized the amazing amount of support our community has given us,” she said. “Throughout this pandemic, we have become closer than ever before, while still maintaining a safe 6 feet apart.”
Simpkins said it will be funny when they are older and try to tell their children about the experiences they had and the children may think they are exaggerating, but she hopes students do not forget the good times.
Watts mirrored Simpkins’ speech, citing how grateful he and other students were for support from family, school staff and friends.
He also told those attending that he is excited for the future but will miss people dearly, as friendships and memories have been made over the last four years.
Watts said some of his best memories include the friends he made at Tolsia, and he was proud to see them all graduating after the craziness of the past year.