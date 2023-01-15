FORT GAY, W.Va. — Tolsia High School staff and students unloaded trucks filled with the pieces of their new auxiliary gym Thursday morning, and construction of the gym is expected within the next several weeks.
Tolsia’s Principal Trevor Little said it was exciting to see progress on the new gym, as it’s been needed for a long time and will be beneficial in multiple ways.
“We are very excited,” he said. “This is going to give us the opportunity to have more students involved in activities, to keep the practices closer to school time so we won’t be practicing as late in the evenings, and also give us some flexibility with trying to involve more youth programs to try and build the extracurricular programs here at Tolsia.”
With the current gym, Tolsia Athletic Director Wade Cyrus said, athletic teams must share it for practice.
When there were multiple sports running during each season, the teams would have to take turns using the gym.
Since the teams have to take turns, Cyrus said, some athletes would not finish practice sometimes until after 9 p.m. With two gyms, most teams should be finished with practice by dinner time.
“So now, rather than having to take turns for that 3:30 practice spot, we’ll have two teams going at 3:30, and then the next two teams can go at 5:30 and then it’s over by 7:30,” he said. “We’re getting our kids home, they get to eat dinner, do their homework. It’s just an all-around great thing for our kids.”
The project is currently out for bid and will be constructed adjacent to the schools current CTE building.
With the acknowledgment that weather could affect the building process, Cyrus said the plan is to have the building ready by the 2023-24 school year, if not earlier in the summer. Cyrus said the time need for site preparation could also delay how quickly the structure is put up.
While the space will not be able to host games with fans, Cyrus said it could be used to host school fairs, cheerleading showcases and other events. Additionally, Tolsia’s ROTC members could use the space for practices throughout the day.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
