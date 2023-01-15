The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

FORT GAY, W.Va. — Tolsia High School staff and students unloaded trucks filled with the pieces of their new auxiliary gym Thursday morning, and construction of the gym is expected within the next several weeks.

Tolsia’s Principal Trevor Little said it was exciting to see progress on the new gym, as it’s been needed for a long time and will be beneficial in multiple ways.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

