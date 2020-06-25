FORT GAY — There was no in-person teaching for the final two months of the academic year, but Tolsia High School seniors got one last lesson Thursday before crossing the stage at graduation.
Addressing the seniors during their commencement ceremony on the school football field, Principal Greg Miller reflected on the term “foreshadowing,” recalling that it had rained on the first day of school and a wheelbarrow fell through the roof of one teacher’s classroom that same day.
After the laughs silenced, Miller urged the graduating class to take a look at how far they’ve come and to use their experiences over the last few years at Tolsia as a springboard into the next chapter of their lives.
“Tonight marks one of the most important milestones in your life. Over the next few years, you will make decisions that define the rest of your life and who you are,” Miller said in his final words to the students. “Don’t let 2020 be a foreshadowing of your future. Don’t let the wheelbarrow of your life crush your dreams. Use it as a launching pad for success, and you, the Class of 2020, will achieve greatness.”
Miss Rebel Ashley Hofmeister and Mr. Rebel Caleb Spry echoed Miller’s remarks and gave their own well-wishes to their classmates, teachers and family.
“No one could have imagined what we, the Class of 2020, would go through this year, that a global pandemic would try and pull us apart. One thing we will always have is spirit — we have since our freshman year,” Spry said to his fellow classmates.
Of the 91 graduates, 11 earned the Very High Honors designation, 17 earned High Honors and 28 were recognized as Honors graduates, making up 61% of the class. In addition, 25 seniors were enrolled in one or more Advanced Placement (AP) courses and 70 were career and technical education (CTE) course completers.
The Tolsia High School Class of 2020 was awarded $250,000 in scholarships, including 11 PROMISE scholars.
One graduate, Kristopher Collins, has already entered basic training for the U.S. Army after participating in a special graduation ceremony in late May before shipping out.