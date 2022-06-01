GLENHAYES, W.Va. — Tolsia High School graduated 80 seniors during its 35th annual commencement ceremony hosted at the school on May 26.
Of the Class of 2022, 48% graduated with honors and 88% were Career Technical Education completers.
Mrs. Rebel Jacqueline Meredith and Mr. Rebel Dylan Dawson were announced during the ceremony and spoke to their peers about their fond memories of being at THS and aspirations of their futures ahead of them.
Principal Trevor Little told the story of a former THS student who, after searching for his place in the world, finally came home to be a Rebel.
“Just like that former student — which is me by the way — you can always come home to Tolsia,” he said. “No matter where you go, what remarkable things you do, you will always be welcomed back here.”
