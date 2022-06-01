The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

GLENHAYES, W.Va. — Tolsia High School graduated 80 seniors during its 35th annual commencement ceremony hosted at the school on May 26.

Of the Class of 2022, 48% graduated with honors and 88% were Career Technical Education completers.

Mrs. Rebel Jacqueline Meredith and Mr. Rebel Dylan Dawson were announced during the ceremony and spoke to their peers about their fond memories of being at THS and aspirations of their futures ahead of them.

Principal Trevor Little told the story of a former THS student who, after searching for his place in the world, finally came home to be a Rebel.

“Just like that former student — which is me by the way — you can always come home to Tolsia,” he said. “No matter where you go, what remarkable things you do, you will always be welcomed back here.”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.