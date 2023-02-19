FORT GAY — Tolsia High School launched a new podcast this semester that’s researched, recorded and edited by students.
The “Talking Tolsia Podcast” is up and running, and can be listened to through the “Tolsia High School-Glenhayes Entertainment” Facebook page.
Radio Broadcasting teacher Justin Prince said the podcast is a great way for his students to learn about how media is shifting.
“Podcasts, I think, are a really interesting cross section of what the radio used to be and where radio is going now,” he said. “Traditional radio is always going to be around probably in some form, just like cable is, but it’s changing and this is the direction that it’s going towards, podcasting.”
Episodes are posted weekly, and the students decide which topics to discuss. Prince said in addition to deciding the topics, the students record and edit each episode before it is posted.
Sophomore McKenzie Cassell said she decided to take the Radio Broadcasting class, part of the Broadcast Technology CTE program, because she is interested in possibly working in television when she gets older.
Cassell said there are not many local opportunities for high school students to get into broadcast and radio industries, and learning about podcasting and other media can help high schoolers get a head start on some future careers.
“This class gives students the opportunity to learn about and be in what they may want to do later in life, and if they get the opportunity to do it now, they’ll have a head start,” she said.
Prince said as the students begin recording, he’s found one of his favorite parts are seeing the students grow in their confidence as they record more. Another favorite is seeing them dive into new topics and enjoy the process of learning about and sharing through the podcast.
“I think my favorite part has just been seeing the kids get ahold of the equipment and really get into it and enjoy it way more than they expected to enjoy it,” Prince said. “They’re getting into topics that they’re really digging into deeper than they’ve probably every looked at it before and they’re like, ‘Oh, this is really interesting.’”
Prince said he hopes listeners understand the students are listening understand while the podcast may not sound the same as the professionals they may listen to on a regular basis, they are working hard and improving as they learn. He also said he appreciates any community support.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
