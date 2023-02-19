The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

FORT GAY — Tolsia High School launched a new podcast this semester that’s researched, recorded and edited by students.

The “Talking Tolsia Podcast” is up and running, and can be listened to through the “Tolsia High School-Glenhayes Entertainment” Facebook page.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

